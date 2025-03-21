Menu Explore
Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.32 °C, check weather forecast for March 21, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 21, 2025 07:06 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on March 21, 2025 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on March 21, 2025, is 27.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.32 °C and 31.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.

Ranchi weather update on March 21, 2025
Ranchi weather update on March 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.42 °C and 28.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 112.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 22, 202527.37Heavy intensity rain
March 23, 202525.29Moderate rain
March 24, 202525.27Light rain
March 25, 202531.12Sky is clear
March 26, 202532.37Sky is clear
March 27, 202535.22Sky is clear
March 28, 202536.12Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 21, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.41 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata31.84 °C Moderate rain
Chennai30.46 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru30.29 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad31.37 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad32.93 °C Sky is clear
Delhi31.79 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

