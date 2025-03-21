Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.32 °C, check weather forecast for March 21, 2025

The temperature in Ranchi today, on March 21, 2025, is 27.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.32 °C and 31.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 05:59 PM. Ranchi weather update on March 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.42 °C and 28.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 112.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 22, 2025 27.37 Heavy intensity rain March 23, 2025 25.29 Moderate rain March 24, 2025 25.27 Light rain March 25, 2025 31.12 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 32.37 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 35.22 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 36.12 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.41 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 31.84 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.46 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.29 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.37 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.79 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



