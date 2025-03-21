Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.32 °C, check weather forecast for March 21, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on March 21, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on March 21, 2025, is 27.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.32 °C and 31.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.42 °C and 28.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 112.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 22, 2025
|27.37
|Heavy intensity rain
|March 23, 2025
|25.29
|Moderate rain
|March 24, 2025
|25.27
|Light rain
|March 25, 2025
|31.12
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|32.37
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|35.22
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|36.12
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 21, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.