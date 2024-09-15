Menu Explore
Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.3 °C, check weather forecast for September 15, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on September 15, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on September 15, 2024, is 22.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.3 °C and 23.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 94% and the wind speed is 94 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 05:52 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.39 °C and 22.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 99%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 69.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 16, 2024 21.87 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 17, 2024 25.26 °C Moderate rain
September 18, 2024 27.85 °C Broken clouds
September 19, 2024 29.63 °C Light rain
September 20, 2024 26.52 °C Moderate rain
September 21, 2024 28.67 °C Light rain
September 22, 2024 30.21 °C Few clouds

Weather in other cities on September 15, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.4 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 25.13 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.76 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 26.97 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.18 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 29.67 °C Few clouds
Delhi 33.47 °C Few clouds

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ranchi weather update on September 15, 2024
