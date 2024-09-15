Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.3 °C, check weather forecast for September 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 16, 2024 21.87 °C Heavy intensity rain September 17, 2024 25.26 °C Moderate rain September 18, 2024 27.85 °C Broken clouds September 19, 2024 29.63 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 26.52 °C Moderate rain September 21, 2024 28.67 °C Light rain September 22, 2024 30.21 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.4 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 25.13 °C Light rain Chennai 32.76 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.97 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.18 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 29.67 °C Few clouds Delhi 33.47 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Ranchi today, on September 15, 2024, is 22.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.3 °C and 23.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 94% and the wind speed is 94 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 05:52 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.39 °C and 22.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 99%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 69.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

