Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.3 °C, check weather forecast for September 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on September 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on September 15, 2024, is 22.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.3 °C and 23.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 94% and the wind speed is 94 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 05:52 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.39 °C and 22.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 99%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 69.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 16, 2024
|21.87 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 17, 2024
|25.26 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 18, 2024
|27.85 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 19, 2024
|29.63 °C
|Light rain
|September 20, 2024
|26.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 21, 2024
|28.67 °C
|Light rain
|September 22, 2024
|30.21 °C
|Few clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
