Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.47 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024
Sep 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on September 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on September 21, 2024, is 28.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.47 °C and 31.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.41 °C and 30.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 150.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 22, 2024
|29.62 °C
|Light rain
|September 23, 2024
|30.15 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 24, 2024
|29.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 25, 2024
|29.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 26, 2024
|22.92 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 27, 2024
|22.2 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 28, 2024
|24.1 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
