Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.47 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 22, 2024 29.62 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 30.15 °C Moderate rain September 24, 2024 29.67 °C Moderate rain September 25, 2024 29.02 °C Moderate rain September 26, 2024 22.92 °C Moderate rain September 27, 2024 22.2 °C Heavy intensity rain September 28, 2024 24.1 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.55 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 33.06 °C Light rain Chennai 32.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.98 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.82 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.38 °C Light rain Delhi 33.57 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Ranchi today, on September 21, 2024, is 28.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.47 °C and 31.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:37 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.41 °C and 30.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 150.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024

