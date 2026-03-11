A war of words between members of the treasury and opposition benches led to the first adjournment of the proceedings during the ongoing budget session of the Jharkhand Assembly, which began on February 18 after parliamentary affairs minister Radha Krishna Kishore criticised the opposition, stating that the Narendra Modi government had ‘surrendered’ before Donald Trump. Ruckus in J’khand Assembly over DJ music ban on Ramnavmi

A massive uproar erupted in the House soon after it convened over the district administration’s ban on playing DJ music during Ramnavmi in Hazaribagh, with the BJP MLAs entering the Well and sloganeering.

BJP chief whip Naveen Jaiswal alleged that the ban on DJ music on religious festivals like Ramnavmi was targeting the faith of Hindus. “Do you put similar restrictions during festivals of other religions? It seems the government’s policies are harassing a particular community,”added Jaiswal.

His statement was strongly opposed by ruling party MLAs, leading to a din in the House. Congress leader Pradeep Yadav hit back at the BJP, saying some people were trying to spread hatred in society. He said the country belonged to everyone and it was not right to politicise such issues.

Amid the continued uproar, Speaker Rabindranath Mahato said he was concerned that the House proceedings were being disrupted and appealed to all parties for cooperation so that the House functioned smoothly.

Speaking on behalf of the government over the ban of DJ music, Radha Krishna Kishore said the action was taken as per directions of the Supreme Court.

Referring to the national and international situation, Kishore said, “You are talking about Hindutva. Today not just Hindus, but the entire nation is in danger. Prices are rising. There is crisis of supply of LPG and petrol. An Iranian warship was bombed by Americans in Indian maritime waters and the government remained mum. The country needs to be strengthened and national interest must be paramount in such circumstances.”

The issue was setelled as Speaker continued with the Question Hour. However, the uproar erupted again after Question Hour after BJP chief whip Naveen Jaiswal said the parliamentary affairs minister had presented incorrect facts.

“The Iranian attack did not take place within India’s borders, but within Sri Lanka’s borders. The minister made statements that were insulting the military’s dignity. It has been the history of the Congress to defame the country. The minister’s statement must be expunged from the House proceedings,” Jaiswal said.

“How can the opposition be talking about India’s honour? The Central government has lowered India’s honour before America. Your PM has surrendered before Trump. I urge the Speaker that my statement must not be expunged,” the minister retorted.

The remark forced another round of din in the House, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings for 20 minutes. This was the first adjournment of the proceedings in the ongoing Budget session, which has had 11 working days till Wednesday.