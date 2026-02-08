Security measures intensified ahead of municipal elections in Dhanbad

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Dhanbad, Prabhat Kumar, issued a detailed advisory to candidates and voters on Saturday as the district administration intensified security measures ahead of the municipal elections scheduled for February 23. Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Dhanbad, Prabhat Kumar, issued a detailed advisory to candidates and voters on Saturday. (ANI/Representative use)

Addressing the media, SSP Kumar said, “Ensuring a peaceful, impartial and fear-free election is our top priority. All candidates must strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct and avoid any form of provocation, inflammatory speech or rumour-mongering.”

He directed candidates to obtain prior permission from the administration before organising public meetings, rallies or roadshows. “Programmes must follow the approved route and schedule. Any violation or procession without permission will invite legal action,” he said.

The SSP also highlighted intensified surveillance of social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and X. “Dedicated teams are monitoring online activity round the clock. Posting or sharing inflammatory content, fake videos, edited images or messages that may incite tension will lead to the registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the IT Act and other applicable laws,” Kumar said.

He cautioned that social media group administrators would also be held accountable if objectionable content is circulated and not promptly removed. “Admins must act responsibly. Failure to do so will attract legal consequences,” he added.

Appealing to voters, Kumar said, “Citizens should exercise their franchise without fear. If anyone faces intimidation, inducement or pressure, they must inform the nearest police station or contact the control room at 8210840901.”

Kumar added that police have identified sensitive and hypersensitive locations across the district, where additional forces and magistrates will be deployed. “Patrolling has been intensified at key intersections, markets and crowded areas to maintain order during the election period.”

Election symbols for the Dhanbad Municipal Corporation mayoral election were allotted on Saturday in the presence of general observer Robin Toppo.

Returning Officer (mayor) and additional collector Vinod Kumar, along with assistant RO Bal Kishore Mahato, assigned symbols to 29 candidates.

Key contenders include former mayor Chandrashekhar Agrawal, backed by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), who was allotted the biscuit symbol; former Jharia MLA Sanjeev Singh, who received the wool and knitting symbol; Indu Devi, the first mayor of Dhanbad and aunt of Sanjeev Singh, who was allotted the bangles symbol; and BJP-backed candidate Sanjeev Agarwal, who received the green chilli symbol.