Software engineer, on work from home, beaten, gangraped by 10 men in Jharkhand: Report

ranchi news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 01:28 PM IST

After raping her, the accused left her at the spot and fled. They also took away her wallet and mobile phone

A 26-year-old software engineer was allegedly raped by around 10 men in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

A 26- year-old software engineer from a tribal village in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district was allegedly beaten and gang-raped by ten unidentified individuals, news agency PTI reported.

The incident happened on Thursday night, near the old airport in Chaibasa, when the woman was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler. A gang of eight to ten men stopped the couple, beat the boyfriend, and then took the woman to a remote location where they reportedly raped her.

After raping her, the accused left her at the spot and fled. They also took away her wallet and mobile phone.

The woman somehow returned home, where she informed her family of the incident, which prompted them to file a police report.

A case has been registered at the Muffasil police station and an investigation is underway to identify those behind the incident, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said. Her medical check-up was conducted at the Sadar Hospital.

Police said the woman is employed by a well-known IT firm.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

