Soren a good leader, says outgoing J’khand Governor

Outgoing Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais Wednesday said chief minister Hemant Soren is as a “good leader” and dismissed allegations that he colluded with the BJP-led union government in trying to topple the state government.

In his farewell interaction with media persons in the state before he takes over as Maharashtra Governor on February 18, Bais, however, refused to speak on the content of the Election Commission of India (ECI) recommendation on the office-of-profit row surrounding Soren, saying it was the Governor’s prerogative to choose the timing to pass an order and that the “state government worked more after arrival of the ECI recommendation”.

“... After the arrival of the ECI recommendation, several questions were raised about it (by the government). Letter was given to the ECI and the state chief electoral officer, seeking a copy of the opinion. All said only the Governor can take a call on it and they can’t force him to pass the verdict,” said Bais.

“And I thought I would take a call on it at an opportune time. Going by the history of Jharkhand, which has seen political instability, I didn’t want to obstruct the government. I told them to continue to work and I would take a call at the right time. And in fact, they worked more in the last six months (since arrival of the ECI recommendation) than what they did in two years prior to it,” Bais said, while refusing to share the ECI recommendation.

ECI had, on August 25 last year, sent its recommendation on a reference from Governor seeking the election body’s opinion on a complaint from the opposition BJP, which had sought Soren’s disqualification from assembly for allegedly holding an office-of-profit, citing a mining lease alloted to him in 2021.

However, despite repeated demands from the state government, the Governor did not pass an order on the issue.

Led by the chief minister, the ruling dispensation accused Raj Bhawan of being a part of the BJP conspiracy to topple the government. Amid speculation, the ruling alliance legislators were even moved to Raipur for a few days last year.

Asked about his view on Soren, Bais said he is “good leader”, but the political class and officials lacked vision for governance. “I personally think he is a good leader. I also gave him certain advice intermittently. I told him that since you have become chief minister at such a young age, better do something that people remember you for eternity. However, if he still does not perform, I can’t help,” Bais said.

Defending his action on certain issues like functioning of the tribes advisory council (TAC) and returning the 1932 Khatiyan bill, the Governor said it was his duty to asses the legality of such issues.

“Earlier, all districts were part of Bihar and a similar law was struck by the high court. So I had to think over it so that no one is adversely affected,” Bais said.

On the controversy surrounding the TAC, Bais said the council was constituted before his arrival and he had sought the related file, which was not provided by the government.

