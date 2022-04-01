Soren family feud out in open, CM’s sister-in-law meets Governor
The feud in the family of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo and former chief minister Shibu Soren spilled over into the open on Friday after Sita Soren, elder daughter-in-law of party supremo Shibu Soren, alleged that the original idea of Jharkhand formation was being defeated as the Hemant Soren government has failed to curb “loot of land” and that the corrupt officers are being shielded.
Sita Soren, who currently represents Jama seat in the assembly, which she has won for the third time, is the widow of Durga Soren, elder son of Shibu Soren.
Chief minister Hemant Soren represents Barhait in Sahibganj district, while Basant Soren, the youngest son of Shibu Soren, is MLA from Dumka.
Sita Soren met Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday and submitted a memorandum, seeking action against a mining firm working in Chatra district. Talking to reporters outside Raj Bhawan, she alleged that forest land was being grabbed across the state and corrupt officials were being shielded.
“Jharkhand was formed for protection of Jal, Jungle, Jameen (water, forest and land). But forest land is being grabbed from Ranchi to Behragora (in East Singhbhum). Corrupt officers are being shielded. The vision of Guruji (Shibu Soren) and my husband is being destroyed. People had hopes from our government, but now they are disappointed,” said Sita, flanked by one of her two daughters.
There have been speculation that JMM was preparing to act against her and another legislator on the complaint of a few MLAs that she was conspiring with opposition BJP to topple to the state government.
Sita Soren dismissed the allegation. “If a complaint has been sent against me, there must be something in writing. Let people come out with proof against me. Earlier also, similar claims (of BJP trying to lure JMM and Congress MLAs) were made. What happened to those (police cases)?. In fact, action should be taken against other MLAs who went to Delhi in a chartered plane,” she said.
The JMM legislator, however, refused to share names of the legislators she was referring to and instead suggested the media to probe it further.
Meanwhile, chief minister Hemant Soren, along with his immediate family members and parents Shibu Soren and Rupi Soren, left for the national capital on Friday evening on a “personal visit”.
Sources said he is likely to visit Vaishno Devi shrine while Shibu would be attending Rajya Sabha session.
Top JMM leaders refused to comment over the development.
