Swachh Survekshan 2021: Jharkhand bags award in states with less than 100 urban bodies

In the recently concluded Swachh Survekshan 2021, Jharkhand has been awarded as the best-performing state among states with less than 100 urban local bodies, officials said on Saturday.

President Ramnath Kovind felicitated the state during an event organized by the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing Department. Vinay Choubey, Secretary Urban Development & Housing Department, Government of Jharkhand received this award during the event organised in New Delhi.

Under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, the Union Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs in collaboration with the Quality Council of India, every year confers awards in different categories to the cities(urban bodies) across India.

During the felicitation event, President presented a certificate and an idol of Mahatma Gandhi to the team Jharkhand. Secretary, Urban Development & Housing Department Shri Vinay Choubey, Director SUDA Shri Amit Kumar received this award on behalf of the Government of Jharkhand, an official said.

During the Award ceremony, two urban bodies of Jharkhand were felicitated in different categories. Among those felicitated are Jamshedpur and Jugsalai.

Jamshedpur was ranked second in the Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge among the cities with a population of 3-10 lakhs whereas, Jugsalai has been awarded as the best city in the Citizen Feedback category among the cities with a population of 25-50 thousand in the Eastern Zone.

Secretary, Department of Urban Development & Housing, Vinay Choubey said, “Under the able leadership of honourable Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren, the department is working tirelessly to keep our cities clean. We hope to perform better in the coming years.”