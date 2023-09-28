Two COBRA commandos injured in Maoist IED blasts in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

An inspector and a constable of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) unit were seriously injured in an IED blast in the Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. COBRA battalion-209 Inspector Bhupendra Kumar and constable Rajesh Kumar sustained serious injuries (Representative Photo)

“COBRA battalion-209 Inspector Bhupendra Kumar and constable Rajesh Kumar sustained serious injuries in the blasts of three IEDs planted by the Maoists in the hilly forests between Tumbahaka and Sarjamburu villages under Tonto PS around 12-3PM on Thursday. Both have been airlifted to Ranchi for treatment. There’s no casualty as of now,” said Ashutosh Shekhar, West Singhbhum superintendent of police (SP).

Constable Rajesh sustained critical injuries in both of his legs as he trampled upon the IEDs planted by the Maoists earlier, said the SP.

Above mentioned officials said that the blasts were carried out allegedly by the suspected members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), a banned organisation. The incident took place during CRPF’s combing operation in the hilly forest between Tumbahaka and Sarjamburu villages, they added.

SP Shekar said that the state police along with the security forces are continuously conducting operations to neutralise Maoist squads led by top Maoists including – Misir Besra, Patiram Majhi alias Anal-da alias Ramesh, Ajay Mahato, Anmol-da, Mochu, Chaman, Sagen Angariya, Kande and Ashwin, who have been active in the hills and jungles of Tumbahaka, Sarjamburu, Patatorob and Anjedbera villages.

“The joint search operation recovered two IEDs of 5 kg to 8 kg, 240 spikes and 31 spike holes and were destroyed by the bomb disposal squad. During further search, these two jawans were hit by three IED blasts,” added the SP.

In the past 11 months, three security forces personnel have so far been martyred and 29 injured in Maoist violence in the Naxalite-infested Kolhan jungles in West Singhbhum district.

A CRPF personnel, a sub-inspector and a constable of the Jharkhand Jaguar force were killed in a Maoist ambush at Tumbahaka and Sarjamburu between August 9 and 14 2023.

On September 13, a tractor cleaner Lobo Gope was killed and tractor driver Paklu Bodra was seriously injured in Maoist IED blasts at Kuira village under the Goilkera PS area, taking the civilian death toll to 17 and eight injured in Maoist violence during the past 11 months.

