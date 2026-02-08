Two more killed, 3 injured in Gomia elephant attack

In a fresh elephant attack, two people were killed and three others seriously injured in Gangpur village under Mahuatand panchayat in Gomia block on Friday evening, people familiar with the developments said on Saturday. In a fresh elephant attack, two people were killed and three others seriously injured in Gangpur village in Gomia block (HT Photo)

According to residents, villagers have been moving to rooftops after dusk due to repeated elephant sightings in the area.

“On Friday evening, an elephant entered the village, triggering panic. A man was reportedly carrying his young grandson while heading towards the roof of his house when the elephant attacked them. Both died on the spot. Three other family members, including two children and a middle-aged woman, sustained serious injuries in the incident. They were transported to Ramgarh by ambulance for medical care,” a resident said, preferring anonymity.

Villagers demanded improved lighting arrangements in the area, stating that poor visibility increases the risk during such encounters.

The latest incident follows a tragedy earlier this week in Barki Punnu village under Mahuadnar police station limits, where three members of a family died after a herd of five elephants damaged their house in the early hours. “A herd of five elephants attacked the house of the affected family in search of paddy and damaged a portion of the structure. When three members of the family tried to run out to save themselves, the elephants attacked them, resulting in their deaths on the spot,” Bokaro divisional forest officer Sandeep Sinde said.

Forest officials stated that monitoring of elephant movement is ongoing and urged residents to remain alert.

“Immediately inform authorities about sightings to avoid further loss of life,” an official said.

Bokaro deputy commissioner Ajay Nath Jha described the incidents as “extremely tragic” and said the administration is responding to the situation with utmost urgency. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of five lives. The district administration stands firmly with the affected families and is ensuring immediate relief and long-term preventive measures,” he said.

Highlighting the response strategy, Jha added, “All departments have been directed to function in close coordination. The safety of villagers is our highest priority, and continuous monitoring will remain in place until the situation is fully under control.”

Meanwhile, to strengthen ground response, a 16-member expert team from Bankura in West Bengal, experienced in elephant management and rescue operations, has been requisitioned and is expected to assist the forest department. The administration has also contacted the Vantara team from Gujarat’s Jamnagar for tranquilisation support, while a quick response team (QRT) continues to track elephant movement on the ground.

Authorities stated that they are disbursing immediate compensation to the bereaved families as per norms.

“Additionally, we are distributing torches and mashals in sensitive areas, and forming village-level vigilance teams to conduct night patrols and alert residents about elephant movement. We are also deploying drone cameras to identify and continuously monitor the movement of the elephant involved. At the same time, an uninterrupted power supply is being ensured in vulnerable pockets,” an official said.

Authorities further said that longer-term mitigation measures are also being initiated, including the installation of solar lights in identified sensitive villages, to reduce the risk of further human–elephant interactions.