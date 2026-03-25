Ranchi, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will visit Jharkhand on March 28 to attend the 15th convocation of IIM Ranchi, an official said on Wednesday. Vice President to visit Jharkhand on Mar 28 to attend IIM Ranchi convocation

The Vice President will confer medals to seven outstanding students of the institution, she said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren will also attend the event.

IIM Ranchi Dean , Professor Tanusree Dutta, in a press conference, said the event will be conducted in two sessions and the first session will begin at 3 pm, which will be attended by the Vice President as the chief guest.

"The Vice President will confer medals to seven outstanding students, including toppers from five programmes MBA, MBA-BA, MBA HRM, MBA Executive and MBA Executive . Additionally, two special awards will be presented for overall excellence the Student Citizenship Award and the Professor Ashish Hajela Award," she said.

A total of 558 degrees will be awarded during the event, which include 26 PhD degrees and 11 PhD degrees.

The Vice President will also launch IIM Ranchi's virtual reality case repository, the first-of-its-kind among B-schools in India, she said.

The initiative aims to transform the way case studies are taught and understood, making learning more practical, immersive, and aligned with real-world business environments.

IIM Ranchi Director, Professor Deepak Kumar Srivastava, said, "Instead of just reading a case, students will be able to enter the scenario through VR headsets. They can virtually observe operations in industries such as logistics, manufacturing, and supply chain. For example, a student can see how goods are packaged in a warehouse, how trucks are assembled, or how supply chain decisions impact operations at the ground level. This immersive exposure helps students understand not only what decisions are made, but why and how they impact real systems."

IIM Ranchi faculty Professor Kushagra Sharan, who led the development of the first VR case, said, "Management education is about decision-making in complex environments. The VR-based approach enhances this by allowing students to see multiple dimensions of a situation operational, human, financial, and strategic simultaneously through lived experience. It reduces guesswork and builds clarity. When students can visually experience the environment, they are better equipped to analyse trade-offs, evaluate consequences, and make informed decisions."

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