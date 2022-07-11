Weekly offs changed to Friday in primary schools in Jamtara district, govt orders probe
The Jharkhand government has ordered probe after it came to light that weekly offs in several government primary schools in Jamtara district was changed from Sunday to Friday, allegedly under pressure from locals in Muslim-dominated areas.
Besides changing the weekly offs, word “Urdu” was also allegedly added to names of some of these schools, giving an impression that these were minority schools and hence the change made in the weekly offs.
“The officers concerned across the state have been directed to conduct a probe and submit a report in a week. Government schools would run as per rules and not under any kind of local pressure,” said state education minister Jagarnath Mahto.
The issue came to light after a section of local media reported that over two dozen schools in Raghunathpur and Karmatand area have changed weekly offs to Friday.
Jamtara deputy commissioner Faiz Ahmed Mumtaz said action would be taken if any violation is ascertained. “I have asked the district education officer to seek exact details on the ground across the district. The government also runs dedicated Urdu schools. So it’s required to be checked if there has been any violation in regular schools as well. Direction has also been given to ascertain since when such a practice is in force,” said Mumtaz.
Sources in the education department said Jamtara district has eight dedicated Urdu primary schools and any change even in the name of a regular school is done by the state government.
“At best the school managing committee or local elected representatives could give suggestions in departmental meetings. Ultimately, it is the department that takes a decision related to changes in the rules of the school. Any change beyond would be considered illegal,” said an official.
To overcome shortage, Bihar police to recruit retired police officers
Bihar, which employs retired Army personnel in its Special Auxiliary Police on contract to compensate for shortage of police personnel, now plans to engage retired police officers from the rank of assistant police inspectors (ASIs) to inspectors into its police force on contract, officials familiar with the matter said. Eligible aspirants should not have had faced major punishment in last 10 years or minor punishment in the last five years, including show cause notices.
Fraudsters pose as YouTube officials, extort ₹4.68 lakh from MBA student
Mumbai A 23-year-old Masters in Business Administration student is the latest victim of an extortion racket, where he was duped of ₹4.68 lakh after scamsters posed as officers of a video sharing platform, YouTube.
‘Number 1’ is blue-eyed boy, second accused an approver, Anil Deshmukh tells HC seeking bail
Mumbai Seeking bail in the money laundering and extortion charges registered by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, former home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the 'number 1 beneficiary' of the extorted money i.e. former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, has become the 'blue-eyed boy of central investigating agencies', whereas the second accused, dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze, has been made an approver against him. HC will continue hearing arguments of Deshmukh on July 19.
Religious tourism in UP: Naimisharanya to be developed on lines of Ayodhya and Kashi
LUCKNOW The religious town of Naimisharanya in UP's Sitapur district, about 90 km from Lucknow, will see development on the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi as part of the state government's policy to promote religious tourism. The government has decided to develop Naimisharanya as Naimish Dham -a Vedic city and chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to acquire land for the project. Naimisharanya is among the most revered religious tourism destinations for Hindus.
Power connection scam in Noida: UPPCL sacks 3 engineers, bans pay hike of 13 others
LUCKNOW The UP Power Corporation Ltd sacked three engineers and ordered a permanent ban on the salary hike of 13 other personnel, besides temporarily staying pay hike of one employee for their alleged involvement in the temporary power connection scam in Noida and Greater Noida. UPPCL chairman M Devraj issued orders to this effect here on Monday after a three-tier investigation against the accused.
