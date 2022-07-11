Weekly offs changed to Friday in primary schools in Jamtara district, govt orders probe

The Jharkhand government has ordered probe after it came to light that weekly offs in several government primary schools in Jamtara district was changed from Sunday to Friday, allegedly under pressure from locals in Muslim-dominated areas.

Besides changing the weekly offs, word “Urdu” was also allegedly added to names of some of these schools, giving an impression that these were minority schools and hence the change made in the weekly offs.

“The officers concerned across the state have been directed to conduct a probe and submit a report in a week. Government schools would run as per rules and not under any kind of local pressure,” said state education minister Jagarnath Mahto.

The issue came to light after a section of local media reported that over two dozen schools in Raghunathpur and Karmatand area have changed weekly offs to Friday.

Jamtara deputy commissioner Faiz Ahmed Mumtaz said action would be taken if any violation is ascertained. “I have asked the district education officer to seek exact details on the ground across the district. The government also runs dedicated Urdu schools. So it’s required to be checked if there has been any violation in regular schools as well. Direction has also been given to ascertain since when such a practice is in force,” said Mumtaz.

Sources in the education department said Jamtara district has eight dedicated Urdu primary schools and any change even in the name of a regular school is done by the state government.

“At best the school managing committee or local elected representatives could give suggestions in departmental meetings. Ultimately, it is the department that takes a decision related to changes in the rules of the school. Any change beyond would be considered illegal,” said an official.