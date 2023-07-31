YouTuber held for demeaning video on Jharkhand CM: Police

The Jharkhand Police on Monday arrested a YouTube channel host for uploading a video containing derogatory content against chief minister Hemant Soren, assembly speaker Rabindranath Mahto and drinking water and sanitation minister Mithilesh Thakur. Tipu Khan, host of a YouTube channel Bhaukal TV, was arrested at Garhwa by the police (HT Archives)

Tipu Khan, host of a YouTube channel Bhaukal TV, was arrested at Garhwa, about 200km from the state capital Ranchi, officials said.

Garhwa superintendent of police (SP) Anjani Kumar Jha said Khan has been booked under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, besides relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) “as the content the accused aired was highly objectionable, insulting, derogatory and full of acrimony and castiest”.

He said the action was taken on the basis of an FIR registered by a resident of Garhwa with Ranka police station. “Preliminary investigation suggests it was for the first time he uploaded such video,” he said.

On July 29, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey had also registered an FIR in this connection at Argora police station in the state capital and demanded legal action against those involved in production and uploading the video. Apart from this, he had also sought police intervention to stop further circulation of the video in public interest.

Pandey said the YouTuber’s video was based on wrong statements and evidence and was an attempt to spoil the peace and harmony in the state.