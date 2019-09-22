Rape and murder of 6-yr-old: Lucknow police files chargesheet in 6 days

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:24 IST

Taking a cue from their Auraiya counterpart, the Lucknow police on Saturday filed the chargesheet in a case related with the rape and murder of six-year-old daughter of slum dweller in mere six days.

The girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her father’s friend in a Saadatganj locality on September 16.

The Auraiya police had got awarded life imprisonment to a 22-year-old youth Rajesh Chauhan on August 29 for raping a four-year-old girl in just 28 days after the incident.

They had filed the charge sheet against the accused in 18 days and a special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of Auraiya district concluded the case trial within nine working days. The court had also slapped with a penalty of ₹2 lakh which has to be paid to the victim’s family.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani said he has formed a monitoring cell for speedy investigation and trial of the rape and murder case under supervision of Additional SP, West, Vikas Chandra Tripathi.

He said the accused, Bablu, 25, was arrested within four hours after the girl’s family reported the crime to the police on September 16. He said the girl was found lying injured with her throat slit under the cot from the house of the accused and she succumbed due to injuries during treatment.

He said the monitoring cell has been asked to pursue the case on daily basis and ensure that the court trial gets completed at the earliest to set an example of swiftest delivery of justice.

The ASP said the chargesheet has been filed under IPC sections 364 for kidnapping and 376-2(f) for rape of girl below 12-years of age and the section 5/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 for aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a child.

He said the girl’s post-mortem report had ascertained that the girl was subjected to extreme brutality during her four-hour captivity. “The post-mortem report confirmed sexual assault and injuries to the victim’s private organs.

Moreover, injuries were caused by a blunt object on her forehead and above the right eyebrow. Besides strangulation, slit marks were also found on the throat,” he said.

