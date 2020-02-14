Rapist sent to 12 years in jail on 10-yr-old victim’s testimony in Mohali

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 01:24 IST

The testimony of an 11-year-old girl in court, where she also identified her tormentor, proved instrumental as a local court on Thursday sentenced the 29-year-old man to 12 years in jail for raping the minor girl.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the convict, Sagar Kumar, a quack, who ran a clinic in Nayagaon.

Besides, the victim was awarded ₹5 lakh as compensation under the victim compensation scheme.

“The victim identified Kumar, who had raped her thrice before being arrested, which helped in his conviction,” said public prosecutor Manjit Singh.

Kumar was arrested on September 29, 2018, after being booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim, who lives with her grandparents, had told the police that she used to daily pass Kumar’s clinic for her tuition classes. Kumar used to stop her and tried to befriend her by offering her chocolates.

According to the FIR, Kumar had been running the clinic for six years.

On September 27, 2018, the girl visited his clinic for medicine as she was running a fever. After giving her medicine, Kumar raped her. He raped her two more times, before she informed her class teacher.

The teacher had contacted the women helpline about the assault, following which a case was registered at the Nayagaon police station.