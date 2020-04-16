Ration shop owner in Kalyan warned after complaints

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:12 IST

Around 20 ration card holders at Sanglewadi in Kalyan had complained against a shop for not giving the allocated food grains during lockdown.

Ration card holders are supposed to get 3kg wheat, 2kg rice and a kilo of tur dal and chana dal (lentils). They have complained that they get less than what they are supposed to get.

Some social organisations had forwarded the complaint to the rationing office.

“The state and central governments have expanded the benefits given to ration card holders under the public distribution system (PDS). But, many shops in Kalyan refuse people their allocated quota of food grains. Some are turning people away without giving them ration,” said Ahmed Qazi, president, Students Islamic Organisation of India, Kalyan.

On Thursday, ration officers inspected a shop at Sanglewadi and interacted with beneficiaries.

Ration officer from Kalyan Eknath Pawar said, “We had met the ration dealer and warned him of action if they does not give beneficiaries food grains as allotted by the government.”