Ravi Shankar Prasad talks Pune’s electronic cluster amidst withdrawal of box office metaphor

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Union minister for law and justice, communications and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday withdrew remarks he made in Mumbai on Saturday, citing earnings of three recently released films as an example to explain the economic slowdown.

Following are the excerpts from his interaction.

What do you have to say about the controversy where you cited earnings of three recently released to dismiss economic slowdown in the country?

The entire video of my media interaction in Mumbai is available on social media. Yet I regret to note that one part of my statement has been completely twisted out of context. Being a sensitive person I withdraw my comment.

What do you have to say on the current economic slowdown in the country?

The fundamentals of Indian economy are strong. There is international economic instability but, the government is taking necessary actions to keep the economy stable. The finance minister has already announced some steps which the government has initiated.

What about Pune’s growth?

There are multiple initiatives coming up in Pune, which is an important IT destination of the country. Under the ministry of IT which I head, representatives of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) recently met me about the electronic cluster and initiatives which are in progress.

.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 20:24 IST

