Ravidas temple demolition: Traffic jams in central Delhi as thousands throng to Ramlila Maidan

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 21:09 IST

Traffic in central Delhi crawled with long traffic jams throughout as thousands of Dalit protesters thronged the area on Wednesday to protest against the demolition of Sant Ravidas temple in Tughlakabad.

Major traffic snarls were reported around Pragati Maidan, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Jantar Mantar Road, Janpath, India Gate roundabout, and Connaught Place Outer Circle.

Parts of Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Darya Ganj, Ring Road behind the Red Fort and Delhi Gate were also affected.

“Traffic Alert: Traffic movement is closed on Raisina Road due to procession, (sic)” the Delhi Traffic Police sent out an alert through their official Twitter handle on Wednesday evening.

Along with the closure of the Raisina Road, diversions were also made on many other stretches around the area, as the protesters moved from Jhandewalan to Ramlila Maidan.

Traffic officials said that additional deployment was made on the march route, but to manage the crowd traffic movement had to be stopped intermittently in certain areas around Central Secretariat, Karol Bagh, and Minto Road.

“All arrangements were made to facilitate the smooth movement of the protesters, without the common traffic being affected much,” a senior traffic official said.

“The police should have sent out traffic alerts warning commuters of protests. Caught unaware at the Parliament Street for the last 30 minutes. No cops around, (sic)” tweeted Praveen Duggal.

The protest in Delhi came a week after a similar protest of Dalits in Punjab on August 13 over the issue.

The issue has taken a political hue with various parties demanding that the temple be reconstructed either at the same spot in Tughlakabad forest area or at an alternative location.

