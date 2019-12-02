‘Rebel’ Cong MLAs got half of projects sanctioned for Patiala

cities

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:58 IST

Four MLAs of the ruling Congress, who went public expressing their dissent against the Capt Amarinder Singh-led government citing lack of development in their constituencies and corruption in bureaucracy, got a large chunk of funds and projects sanctioned for Patiala district in the last three years, figures revealed.

Of projects worth ₹1,420 crore sanctioned in the district, almost half of the amount was allocated to the areas represented by these legislators, data procured from different agencies shows.

Ghanour, represented by Madan Lal Jalalpur, alone got projects to the tune of ₹477 crore, two times higher than the SAD-BJP government’s spend in its 10-year rule in the assembly constituency.

The Rajpura segment, represented by Hardial Singh Kamboj, got big-ticket canal-based water supply project worth ₹120 crore and has started providing water to 112 villages. At Mandoli village, work on ₹360 crore water supply project covering 204 villages is on, while ₹45 crore Bahadurgarh town sewerage project has also been set in motion.

Patran, whose MLA Nirmal Singh Shutrana also upped ante against Amarinder ruing non-development in the segment, got the maximum state government funded sanctioned projects of worth ₹74.13, out of which ₹47.58 crore has already been used.

“We built 202km link and main roads in Shutrana, the highest in the district. All major roads, and even link roads, in the constituency were re-carpeted. ₹50 crore projects are almost complete and ₹25 crore projects are under progress. Even Capt Amarinder sanctioned ₹2 crore from the CM development fund for Shutrana only,” said public works department (B&R) executive engineer Naveen Mittal.

He said these projects include road repair, construction of bridges, schools, etc.

Of the ₹84 crore development works sanctioned for Samana, projects worth ₹55 crore are complete.

Though the Patiala (Urban) and Patiala (Rural) segments got projects worth ₹450 crore, many of them are centrally funded.

“This shows non-development is not the real issue. It’s political. Except Samana MLA Rajinder Singh, whose father is Lal Singh is Mandi Board chairman, Nirmal Singh Shutrana, Kamboj and Madan Lal were earlier eyeing ministerial berths or chairmanship of some board,” said a Congress leader requesting anonymity.

Kamboj said neither he nor any other MLA have such desire. “But our issue is of high-handedness of the bureaucracy and corruption which only the CM’s intervention can resolve. We will raise the issues with the CM once we get to meet him,” he added.