Reconsider changing route of Metro 5: Eknath Shinde to officials

cities

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 00:56 IST

Thane With the mounting opposition to the Thane-Kalyan Metro 5 route, urban development minister Eknath Shinde has given directives to Metro authorities to conduct a survey and reconsider changing the route.

Shinde also asked officials to plan a new route for Kalyan-Taloja Metro.

In a meeting held in Mantralaya on Friday, Shinde said, “The work between Thane to Bhiwandi for the Thane to Kalyan Metro line has begun. However, the work between Bhiwandi and Kalyan has not yet started. There is lot of opposition to the proposed route. Moreover, the number of people who will be displaced will be more. Several sections of the society have oppose the route, which the Metro authorities should take into consideration and conduct a study of the new route suggested.”

The developers had opposed the route going from old Kalyan and have instead proposed the route from Khadakpada and Birla College .

Shinde added, “Kalyan-Dombivli-Taloja Metro route is passing through areas which are scarcely populated. We should find an alternative route with more residential and commercial population.”