e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Reconsider changing route of Metro 5: Eknath Shinde to officials

Reconsider changing route of Metro 5: Eknath Shinde to officials

cities Updated: Jan 26, 2020 00:56 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Thane With the mounting opposition to the Thane-Kalyan Metro 5 route, urban development minister Eknath Shinde has given directives to Metro authorities to conduct a survey and reconsider changing the route.

Shinde also asked officials to plan a new route for Kalyan-Taloja Metro.

In a meeting held in Mantralaya on Friday, Shinde said, “The work between Thane to Bhiwandi for the Thane to Kalyan Metro line has begun. However, the work between Bhiwandi and Kalyan has not yet started. There is lot of opposition to the proposed route. Moreover, the number of people who will be displaced will be more. Several sections of the society have oppose the route, which the Metro authorities should take into consideration and conduct a study of the new route suggested.”

The developers had opposed the route going from old Kalyan and have instead proposed the route from Khadakpada and Birla College .

Shinde added, “Kalyan-Dombivli-Taloja Metro route is passing through areas which are scarcely populated. We should find an alternative route with more residential and commercial population.”

top news
Men who gave their lives for country awarded top military bravery awards
Men who gave their lives for country awarded top military bravery awards
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
‘Swiftly’ release political prisoners in Kashmir, US urges India
‘Swiftly’ release political prisoners in Kashmir, US urges India
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
JeM’s Kashmir chief among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: Army
JeM’s Kashmir chief among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: Army
Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM
Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities