Record rainfall in November, PAU issues advisory to potato growers

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:01 IST

The late Wednesday night rain and partial cloud cover in the city on Thursday added chill to the air.

According to the School of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the city has received 26.8 mm rainfall since last evening.

Dr Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu, head of the department of meteorology at PAU, said the city had so far received 35.2 mm rainfall in November, which was six times higher than the normal rainfall.

“Normally, we receive 6.2 mm rainfall in November, however this year the city has witnessed 35.2 mm rainfall on November 26 and 27, which is much higher than the standard rainfall during the month,” said Dr Sidhu.

She said only 2.8mm rainfall was witnessed in November 2018.

However, Dr Sidhu was quick to add that the heavy rainfall during November would not affect the recently sown wheat crop.

The late evening showers also led to a dip in temperature. While the maximum temperature was recorded at 21 degree Celsius, 2.2 degrees less than the normal, the minimum temperature was 14.4 degrees Celsius which was 6.5 degrees higher than the normal.

The showers also brought down the air quality level (AQI) index to 70 marks.

‘MONITOR POTATO FIELDS FOR LATE BLIGHT DISEASE’

PAU experts have cautioned farmers of Punjab against the attack of late blight in the potato crop.

“Late blight is a serious disease of the potato crop in Punjab. Under favourable conditions, it spreads very fast and declines yield drastically,” observed Dr Narinder Singh, head, department of plant pathology, PAU.

He explained, “The disease starts from water-soaked dark brown spots, mostly around the margins of leaves, which later on become black and the whitish growth of fungus may be seen on the underside of leaves, particularly in morning hours.”

He said a temperature of 11 to 20 degrees Celsius and relative humidity more than 90% are favourable for the attack of the disease.

Keeping in view the rainfall and rise in relative humidity in the current week, the risk of late blight appearance has increased, he added.

The potato varieties grown in Punjab do not have resistance to counter the attack of late blight. So, potato growers in districts of Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Rupnagar are advised to remain watchful and survey their fields regularly, he said.

“Spray Indofil M-45 or Mass-45 or Markzeb or Antracoal or Kavach 500-700 gm in 250 to 350 litres of water as soon as the disease is observed. The spray of these fungicides may be repeated at weekly intervals if the need arises,” he advised.