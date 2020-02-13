Recover emoluments paid to Abdullah Azam: EC

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 20:57 IST

BAREILLY The Uttar Pradesh Election Commission (EC) has written to the authorities to recover all emoluments paid to Abdullah Azam, son of Samajwadi Party lawmaker from Rampur Mohd Azam Khan, following his disqualification as an MLA by the Allahabad high court.

In a letter to principal secretary, UP Vidhan Sabha, joint election commissioner Ratnesh Singh has sought a refund of salary and other emoluments paid to Abdullah Azam from February 15, 2017 till December 16, 2019, when his election was set aside by the court.

The commission’s missive comes in the wake of a letter written to it to recover the money from Mohd Azam’s son by his arch political rival former -- BSP MLA and a scion of the royal family of Rampur Nawab Kazim Ali Khan.

“When a person not qualified to contest elections gets elected, and subsequently by operation of law loses that status right from the day when he assumed office, the attendant benefits he had availed during such tenure must necessarily be recovered from him,” Kazim Ali had pointed out in his letter to the EC.

An officer in the Vidhan Sabha, who did not want to be named, said: “We have not yet received any letter from the election commission. There indeed was a letter from a private person. We will check our files tomorrow (Friday) if there is more correspondence or not. We need to consult the election commission on the issue for what has to be done.”

The high court had on December 16, 2019 set aside the election of Abdullah Azam from the Suar assembly constituency, saying that since he was underage (below 25 years) he was not qualified to be an MLA under Article 173(b) of the Constitution of India.

In his letter Kazim Ali had accused Abdullah Azam of filing false and forged documents related to his proof of age.

The Rampur police have already filed a charge-sheet against Abdullah Azam for allegedly possessing two birth certificates and PAN cards. “His (Abdullah’s) date of birth, as per his educational certificates is January 1, 1993, while according to the birth certificate issued by the Lucknow Nagar Nigam it is September 30, 1990,” said Kazim.

Abdullah had challenged the high court order in the Supreme Court. But the apex court, while refusing to stay the order, had issued notices to all the parties in the case on January 17, 2020.