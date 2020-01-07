Recovered loot missing: Charge sheet names seven suspended cops

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 18:52 IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police has submitted a charge sheet before the anti-corruption court in Meerut and named seven police personnel, including suspended station house officer Laxmi Chauhan, for allegedly siphoning off a portion of the loot money recovered from arrested accused who had stole money meant to replenish an ATM.

The police said the charge sheet names all seven police personnel booked in the case, of whom six are in jail while one is still on the run.

According to police, the seven police personnel stand accused of siphoning off about ₹70 lakh from the money which was recovered from two suspects in a case related to criminal breach of trust. The two suspects were arrested by Chauhan and her team on the night of September 24, 2019, in connection with a case lodged on April 22.

The case was lodged against the two suspects by the cash replenishment company on finding that they had made off with the money meant for the ATM.

“We have prepared a charge sheet and submitted it on December 2 before the anti-corruption court in Meerut. The court will now take a call on it. Currently, six of the suspects, including Chauhan, are in jail while one is on the run. We had earlier obtained court orders for the confiscation of property of the suspect on the run and had got his property in Agra sealed,” Atish Kumar Singh, circle officer (city 2) and case investigating officer, said.

He said during the search at Chauhan’s official residence inside the Link Road police station premises, the police had recovered about ₹1.2 lakh cash while another recovery was made after she was taken on police remand and brought to Link Road in November. A bag containing about ₹9.85 lakh was recovered from a closed down industrial unit at Site 4 Industrial Area of Sahibabad at her instance.

“A department inquiry is also under process against the seven persons,” Singh said.

Chauhan on November 17 last year had surrendered before the court in Meerut after the Ghaziabad police announced a reward of ₹25,000 each on the arrest of the seven suspects.