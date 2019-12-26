Recovery notices to 42 more people including social activists

cities

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 22:15 IST

LUCKNOW Show-cause notices were issued to 42 more people here including social activists Mohd Shoaib, Pawan Rao, Robin Verma and others for recovery of damages to public property during the anti-CAA protest at Parivartan Chowk on December 19, said officials.

The notices were sent out by additional district magistrate (east) Vaibhav Mishra on Thursday, taking the total number of such notices to over 150. Around 110 such notices had already been served earlier.

Former IPS officer SR Darapuri, Congress worker Sadaf Jafar and social activist Deepak Kabir may also be served notice, said officials.

“The notices are being sent to people accused of being involved in violence. Those who get this notice will get a week’s time to prove that they were not involved in the protest,” said Mishra.

The exercise is in line with the state government’s direction to recover damages to public property by selling properties of those involved in the protest.

Teams to assess losses were formed in various districts that witnessed violent anti-CAA protest.

Loss of property at Parivartan Chowk was estimated at around ₹25 million. Miscreants were said to have damaged around 35 vehicles in four police station areas -- Hazratganj, Qaiserbagh, Thakurganj and Hasanganj on December 19.

The assessment of damage to property was still on in Lucknow. The estimated losses were expected to be well over Rs 5 crore, said officials.

Most of the people on whom notices had been served were currently in jail.

“We have not received the notice yet. The notice of recovery will be too much for us,” said Beena Kabir, wife of Deepak Kabir.

Ved Kumar, son of SR Darapuri, also declined to have received any notice for recovery. “My father has been in jail since the violence. He was not even present at the place of protest. Yet he was arrested,” he asked.

According to district magistrate Abhishek Prakash, the notices were issued as per law. “We have initiated this action following the guidelines of the Supreme Court,” he said.

OVER 150 PEOPLE IN JAIL

*Over 280 people across the district were arrested in the police crackdown after the anti-CAA protest here.

*Of these, over 150 were in jail and expected to remain there till January 3 as their bail pleas were listed for hearing at the sessions court from January 3 onwards.