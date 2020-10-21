e-paper
Home / Cities / Red sand boa snake rescued from Ambernath residential area

Red sand boa snake rescued from Ambernath residential area

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:15 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
         

A red sand boa snake was rescued from a residential area of Ambernath city on Monday night.

Prakash Gohil, who rescued the snake, claimed that finding this snake in residential areas was rare and there were chances of its illegal trading being carried out in the city.

Gohil, 52 and a snake rescuer, informed the forest officials about the rescue.

The red sand boa looks like it has two heads as its tail is shaped like a head.

Gohil received a call from Jai Shiv Shrusthi apartment in Shivganga Nagar, Ambernath, on Monday night, as residents claimed they saw the snake inside the complex. When Gohil reached, the snake had left the compound. However he managed to rescue it from the premises.

“The red sand boa has a huge value in international markets, amounting to lakhs and crores of Rupees depending on its weight. I caught a red sand boa for the first time. Trading of this snake is illegal. The forest officials have asked me to take the snake to them on Wednesday,” said Gohil.

This snake is harmless. The one rescued is around four feet in length and 2.2 kg in weight.

The boas are listed under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protestion Act, 1972, which protects the reptiles. This means that anyone found with the boas needs to provide proper documentation of the snakes. Failure to produce this will make them criminal offenders.

Sand boas have various uses and hold significance mainly because of the myth and belief surrounding them.

“While they are used for medicinal purposes, many have been using this for black magic,” added Gohil.

A forest officer from Badlapur, who did not wish to be named, said, “We have asked the snake rescuer to bring the snake to us and we will cross check it and then further take the decision. Also, a parallel investigation will be done if there was any illegal sale and purchasing of this snake.”

