Refer kidnapped Abohar boy’s killing to fast track court, says Punjab Congress chief

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 13:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
ABOHAR: A day after the arrest of two kidnappers for the murder of Armaan Sandhu, 12, a Class 7 student here, five weeks after he went missing, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar has demanded that the trial be referred to a fast track court to ensure exemplary punishment to the culprits at the earliest.

Jakhar said on Saturday that the incident deserved to be condemned in strong words. “It’s a heinous crime. The fast track court can be expected to complete the trial and punish the culprits as soon as possible so that such ghastly incidents don’t recur. All of us are shocked that a boy was kidnapped and brutally murdered by two persons known to the family.”

The accused, Sunil Kumar, 33, a wholesale dealer in glass, and his accomplice, Pawan Kumar, 35, murdered Sandhu on October 19, two days after kidnapping him from outside his house in Abohar. Yet the accused sent a ransom letter of Rs 2 crore to the boy’s family on November 3. Police said Sunil committed the crime to pay back a loan of Rs 35 lakh he had taken from Sandhu’s father Baljinder Singh. Pawan also owed Baljinder Rs 1.6 lakh.

Expressing condolences, Jakhar said, “Our heart goes out to the child’s family members. The government stands by them in this hour of grief. The culprits need to be punished promptly.”

Jakhar, who belongs to Abohar, said that he would urge chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to direct the administration to take steps to prevent the recurrence of such crimes against children. He said the state government should draft a policy to refer such heinous cases to fast track courts.

