Rehabilitation prog to be launched in next three days

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:07 IST

In the next three days, the Delhi government is likely to launch its rehabilitation programme in connection with last month’s communal violence in north-east Delhi that claimed at least 53 lives and left hundreds injured.

More than 1,000 violence-displaced people have taken shelter in two relief camps – one in Mustafabad and another in Shri Ram Colony in Karawal Nagar – which the government has set up with the help of several civil right groups, lawyers’ collectives, individuals, non-government organisations and religious institutes.

“Rehabilitation is the next step and a detailed plan will formally be announced by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia by Saturday,” said Abhinandita Mathur, an advisor to the Delhi government who is in charge of the control room set up for relief and rehabilitation.

She said, “The rehabilitation exercise would witness expertise-wise collaboration of the government with other stakeholders. It means, for each specific area such as ensuring food and essentials, livelihood, medical camps, mental health and childcare, we shall join hands with specific individuals, groups, NGOs and institutes which have expertise in these fields.”

So far, in the relief efforts, our collaborations with individuals, groups and institutes have helped streamline the efforts significantly, she added.

In a separate statement, the government said: “Today cabinet minister Gopal Rai met the DCP North East and discussed the law and order situation in the area. The health department of Delhi is also constantly providing health facilities to the victims. In north-east Delhi, 36 mohalla clinics are working overtime and seven days to provide health facilities.”

In the next few days, the government said, peace building efforts will be stepped up in collaboration with community leaders.

Last week, the government had restarted its damage assessment exercise to ensure nuanced findings in evaluating the scale of violence and organised a special drive to help victims file compensation forms.