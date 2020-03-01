‘Release ₹1,850 cr pending under post-matric scholarship scheme’

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:16 IST

A delegation of joint action committee of unaided colleges in Punjab on Sunday met minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash to apprise him of their problems arising due to delay in disbursement of funds marked for post-matric scholarships.

They demanded the central government to release the dues of about ₹1,850 crore.

Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) president Anshu Kataria said, “₹415.6 crore of the post-matric scholarship scheme for 2016-17, ₹538 crore for 2017-18, ₹437.19 crore for 2018-19 and around ₹450 crore for 2019-20 are due. The pendency has created a financial crunch in colleges of Punjab.”

Kataria said the future of at least 2.5 lakh Schedule Caste students in Punjab was hanging in the balance due to non-disbursal of funds.

“The private colleges have not been able to pay salaries to their staff for last seven to eight months. The faculty may refuse to conduct exams scheduled in April, so the central government should release the payment immediately,” he added.

Punjab Unaided Technical Institution Association (PUTIA) chief Gurmeet Singh Dhaliwal asked how would the colleges survive when the funds for almost four years have not been released. “If the funds are not disbursed now, then the colleges would be in the biggest-ever financial trouble,” he said.

Hoshiarpur MP Som Prakash has, meanwhile, given assurance that he would discuss the matter with minister for social justice and empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot and will get the pending amount released as soon as possible.