e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / ‘Release ₹1,850 cr pending under post-matric scholarship scheme’

‘Release ₹1,850 cr pending under post-matric scholarship scheme’

A delegation of joint action committee of unaided colleges in Punjab demanded the central government to release the dues of about ₹1,850 crore.

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Hindustantimes
         

A delegation of joint action committee of unaided colleges in Punjab on Sunday met minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash to apprise him of their problems arising due to delay in disbursement of funds marked for post-matric scholarships.

They demanded the central government to release the dues of about ₹1,850 crore.

Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) president Anshu Kataria said, “₹415.6 crore of the post-matric scholarship scheme for 2016-17, ₹538 crore for 2017-18, ₹437.19 crore for 2018-19 and around ₹450 crore for 2019-20 are due. The pendency has created a financial crunch in colleges of Punjab.”

Kataria said the future of at least 2.5 lakh Schedule Caste students in Punjab was hanging in the balance due to non-disbursal of funds.

“The private colleges have not been able to pay salaries to their staff for last seven to eight months. The faculty may refuse to conduct exams scheduled in April, so the central government should release the payment immediately,” he added.

Punjab Unaided Technical Institution Association (PUTIA) chief Gurmeet Singh Dhaliwal asked how would the colleges survive when the funds for almost four years have not been released. “If the funds are not disbursed now, then the colleges would be in the biggest-ever financial trouble,” he said.

Hoshiarpur MP Som Prakash has, meanwhile, given assurance that he would discuss the matter with minister for social justice and empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot and will get the pending amount released as soon as possible.

tags
top news
Panic grips Delhi after fresh violence rumours, police say situation normal
Panic grips Delhi after fresh violence rumours, police say situation normal
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
‘Capital is burning’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre over northeast Delhi violence
Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen
Coronavirus in Iran: Kerala CM seeks evacuation of over 100 fishermen
Left, Cong protest against Shah’s Kolkata visit as ‘goli maaro’ chants ring
Left, Cong protest against Shah’s Kolkata visit as ‘goli maaro’ chants ring
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
NSG will defeat those who want to divide the nation, disrupt peace: Amit Shah
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur reacts to ‘goli maaro’ slogan allegation
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
‘Greatest catch ever’: Jadeja’s stunner sends back Wagner - WATCH
Delhi violence: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits affected areas, meets victims
Delhi violence: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits affected areas, meets victims
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities