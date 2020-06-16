Relief for 10 lakh residents as sector curbs lifted from Vaishali, Khoda and Loni

cities

Updated: Jun 16, 2020

Ghaziabad:

The Ghaziabad district administration on Tuesday decided to do away with its sector scheme implemented in areas of Vaishali, Khoda and Loni. District officials said that the scheme will now be applicable only to the containment zones in these areas.

The move comes as a big relief to about 10 lakh people living in these areas as their movements had been restricted due to the sector scheme which was implemented in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

“Earlier the sector scheme was implemented for entire Vaishali, but now it will be applicable only in containment zones. We have done this as part of guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government, and will be applicable for Khoda and Loni too,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

On June 12, the Supreme Court, hearing a petition on sector scheme, had directed that the Ghaziabad district magistrate should ensure that central guidelines are followed. Mohammad Fuzail Khan, the petitioner and a Vaishali resident, had moved the apex court with two contentions – removal of sealing of his high-rise, Gateway Tower, and scrapping of the sector scheme.

Khoda, Loni and Vaishali had been placed under the sector scheme since May 10, May 27 and June 1, respectively, and entire periphery of the localities were barricaded with restriction on the movement of residents.

“The localities of Vaishali and Kaushambi have about 10-12 containment zones. The sector scheme will now be applicable only for specific areas in Vaishali,” said Aditya Prajapati, sub divisional magistrate and incident commander for Vaishali.

“Now, the barricaded entry/exit points will also be opened up while the local police will take a call with respect to traffic and crime situation,” he added.

Ajay Kumar Singh, SHO of Kaushambi police station, said that out of six routes in Vaishali, three have been opened up. A part of Vaishali comes under the Kaushambi police jurisdiction.

“A call will be taken up for other routes in coming days. The three routes opened so far include the route near Max Hospital which leads to UP Gate (Delhi-Ghaziabad border). This will benefit Vaishali residents who wish to go to Delhi,” the SHO said.

Meanwhile, officials of Khoda Nagar Palika said that they have also opened up 10 routes. After Khoda was sealed on May 10, the officials had barricaded 50 out of 52 entry/exit points.

“The routes which have been opened up include five towards Noida, four towards NH-9 and one towards Delhi. More routes will be opened up once we receive further directions,” said KK Bhadana, executive officer, Khoda Nagar Palika.

On June 11, a day before the hearing at the Supreme Court, the district officials had announced relaxations and directed opening of markets in Khoda and Vaishali. The markets in Vaishali and 15 markets in Khoda were directed to be opened as per previous directions for opening on alternate days.

“Through our petition, we have been trying to say that restriction should be in place in containment zones and not in other areas. If the administration has finally taken a decision, it will bring relief to many residents in the three localities,” said Khan, the petitioner.

Meanwhile, Manoj Goel, councillor from Vaishali Setcor 1 and Kaushambi, said that he had met the Ghaziabad district magistrate on Monday and held discussions about the sector scheme. “The DM had directed for relaxations in the sector scheme and asked the sub divisional magistrate to open up Vaishali locality. The routes are also opening up and we expect that more relaxations will be given soon,” he said.