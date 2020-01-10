Religious gathering in Pune aims to create awareness on Mula-Mutha river pollution

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 18:55 IST

PUNE Water is considered as a source of life in different religions and so to revive the Mula-Mutha river city-based organisations We Punekars, along with Shivrai Mitra Mandal plans to hold a religious gathering to spread awareness on river pollution.

The event will be held on January 13, 2020, at Natubaug chowk, Walvekar lawns, near DMart, on Satara road.

The ‘Paduka’ (ancient footwear) of Shri Akkalkot Swami Samarth Maharaj will be brought in the city and the volunteers plan to launch a petition which will talk of sewage free, garbage, encroachment and debris dumping free river and will take signatures of one lakh devotees to save the river.

Uma Khare, a volunteer from We Punekars, said, “The Mula-Mutha river has been an integral part of the history and culture of the city. Unfortunately, the lifeline of the city has been virtually reduced to sewage drains today. Keeping the river clean is not just the responsibility of the civic body but also of the residents. So we want to create awareness about the same among masses.”

Suvarna Tapkir, a volunteer from We Punekar, said, “We consider it as the responsibility of the civil society to save the river, and hence we are working towards creating awareness among the residents. The organisation has recently conducted cleanliness drives on the bank of the river.”

Sujit Kale, organiser, Shivrai Mitra Mandal, said, “We want people to realise the importance of water and rivers and hence, the ‘Padukas’ will be anointed with holy water.”