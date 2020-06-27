Religious leader dies of Covid in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:06 IST

Swami Jyoti Maa Mahadev, 69, head of the Jai Maa Mission of the Usha Mata Ji Trust, Bassi Pathana, died of Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Friday. He was rushed to SPS Hospital on June 19 in a critical condition. Besides diabetes and hypertension, he was also suffering from kidney and heart disease.

He had tested positive on Thursday.

Hospital medical superintendent Dr Rajiv Kundra said the patient was on ventilator support but his health kept deteriorating and he could not survive.

Spokesperson of the trust said Swami Mahadev had travelled to Haridwar recently, following which he started feeling sick and was taken to SPS Hospital for check-up.

Chandigarh girls test positive after death

A 17-year-old girl from Chandigarh, who had died at CMCH on June 23, was also found positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

She was rushed to another hospital with breathing difficulty on June 21. Her tests there were inconclusive.

In the meantime, her condition deteriorated, following which she was shifted to CMCH, but was declared brought dead. Her sample was collected again, and returned positive report on Friday.

As many as 17 patients from other districts and states have succumbed to the virus in various city hospitals.