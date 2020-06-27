e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Religious leader dies of Covid in Ludhiana

Religious leader dies of Covid in Ludhiana

Swami Jyoti Maa Mahadev, 69, was the head of the Jai Maa Mission of the Usha Mata Ji Trust in Bassi Pathana, Fatejgarh Sahib.

cities Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
As many as 17 patients from other districts and states have succumbed to the virus in various city hospitals.
As many as 17 patients from other districts and states have succumbed to the virus in various city hospitals.(Representative photo)
         

Swami Jyoti Maa Mahadev, 69, head of the Jai Maa Mission of the Usha Mata Ji Trust, Bassi Pathana, died of Covid-19 in Ludhiana on Friday. He was rushed to SPS Hospital on June 19 in a critical condition. Besides diabetes and hypertension, he was also suffering from kidney and heart disease.

He had tested positive on Thursday.

Hospital medical superintendent Dr Rajiv Kundra said the patient was on ventilator support but his health kept deteriorating and he could not survive.

Spokesperson of the trust said Swami Mahadev had travelled to Haridwar recently, following which he started feeling sick and was taken to SPS Hospital for check-up.

Chandigarh girls test positive after death

A 17-year-old girl from Chandigarh, who had died at CMCH on June 23, was also found positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

She was rushed to another hospital with breathing difficulty on June 21. Her tests there were inconclusive.

In the meantime, her condition deteriorated, following which she was shifted to CMCH, but was declared brought dead. Her sample was collected again, and returned positive report on Friday.

As many as 17 patients from other districts and states have succumbed to the virus in various city hospitals.

top news
Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
US tightens the screws on Beijing, restricts visas for Chinese officials
US tightens the screws on Beijing, restricts visas for Chinese officials
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
Govt allows more flights on domestic routes, extends bar on international routes
Govt allows more flights on domestic routes, extends bar on international routes
What should give India hope in Australia is their bowling: Michael Atherton
What should give India hope in Australia is their bowling: Michael Atherton
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In