Religious leaders spread message of peace

Religious leaders spread message of peace

cities Updated: Dec 26, 2019 21:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW Imam of Aishbagh Eidgah Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli appealed to Muslims to observe fast, take part in special Friday prayers and pray for peace.

He was addressing a conference ‘Paigam-e-Aman’ at Aishbagh Eidgah here on Thursday, where leaders of different faiths also spread the message of peace.

“Violence is not a solution to any problem. Things can be resolved though dialogue,” he said.

The cleric said the state government should hold discussions with public representatives to amicably resolve the issue that has led to large-scale violence across the state.

“The security of this country is our responsibility. We cannot take away the rights of legitimate citizens of the country,” he added.

Rajendra Singh Bagga of Gurdwara management committee, said: “We came from Pakistan but never felt we were outsiders.”

“People should not create barriers on the basis of religion. It is for the state government to ensure that no injustice is meted out to anyone,” he said.

Bagga urged citizens to maintain peace under all circumstances.

Acharya Krishna Mohan said all Indians must live peacefully. “Vandalising public property is not a solution to any problem,” he said.

