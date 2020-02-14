Remarks against Savarkar: BJP demands ban on Congress magazine

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 00:51 IST

Remarks on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Congress’s official magazine Shidori sparked a controversy on Thursday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding a ban on the issue of the magazine and an apology from the party. The Congress, however, refused to back down, claiming the articles were based on historical evidence and there was no question of withdrawing the magazine.

Savarkar, a Hindutva ideologue, is a sore point in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, with the Sena revering him and a section within the Congress slamming him and his ideology. The Congress magazine has two articles in its current issue. In one article, Savarkar has been called a ‘Maafiveer’ (a master apologist), while another article has a derogatory statement about the Hindutva ideologue.

Former chief minister and leader of opposition in the legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said, “The derogatory language used for the national figure is condemnable. We are surprised to see the Shiv Sena being dragged behind the Congress for the sake of power. The Congress should apologise for the remarks against Savarkar and take back the issue. If the Congress fails to do so, the state government should take action against it and ban the issue. The Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government has removed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue, to which the Shiv Sena had taken a strong stand, but said that it would not allow this in Maharashtra. Will it act now against the Congress’s remarks against Savarkar?”

“Both the articles are based on historical notings. The state BJP leaders are under frustration after losing power in the state. The articles in Shidori are not meant to belittle Savarkar. We are not against Savarkar, but against his ideology. Both the articles have been reprinted with the intention of making people aware about Savarkar and his ideology,” said Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

Sawant said that Fadnavis was trying to orchestrate a split in the ruling MVA by using the name of Savarkar. The articles were printed earlier in Samyayog Sadhana magazine.