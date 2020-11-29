Renaming Southall road after Guru Nanak cleared

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 21:50 IST

The Ealing Council in west London on Friday announced the renaming of part of Havelock Road – named after Henry Havelock, general in the colonial army involved in suppressing the 1857 Uprising – as Guru Nanak Road following a public consultation.

The name change will come into effect early in 2021 after some procedures are completed, but council officials said the announcement is a timely celebration ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 30. The Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha is located on Havelock Road.

The move to rename the road was announced in June, after the ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign led to a review of public spaces in London and elsewhere. The council’s cabinet decided on July 14 to celebrate and commemorate the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak.

Consultation took place with residents and businesses directly impacted by the change, the Royal Mail and the emergency services. The council said decision to make the change has been taken in accordance with the Street Naming Protocol which confirms that any change proposal should “respect and balance cultural and historical identities, sensitivities, and heritage”.

Labour MP from Ealing Southall, Virendra Sharma, hailed the council’s decision: “I welcome the decision by Ealing Council to finally rename Havelock Road - decolonising our streets. As the MP for Ealing Southall and a councillor for 25 years before that I have often been ashamed the names of empire still pervade our streets”.

Councillor Kamaljit Dhindsa, Ealing cabinet member for business and community services, said the council’s diversity is its strength, adding: “we have to make sure that the places we live reflect that diversity through our street names and buildings.”

Julian Bell, leader of Ealing Council, said: “The renaming of one of Ealing’s roads reflects the importance of celebrating the borough’s diversity and is a timely celebration of the birth of Guru Nanak on 30 November.”

The Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha moved to its current location on Havelock Road in 1997, when it was inaugurated by Prince Charles.