Renovation of three major chowks on Satara road underway amid lockdown

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:42 IST

PUNE Amid the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has undertaken renovation work of three major chowks on Pune-Satara road.

These three chowks include Padmavati chowk, Balajinagar chowk and one unnamed chowk on the same route.

According to civic officials, the area in the chowks have been dug up and work like concretisation, underground wiring and drainage pipeline and alignment is underway. Also, diversions have been made for vehicular movement.

“We have started work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route as the lockdown is implemented there is no vehicular traffic,” said Vijay Kulkarni, head, chief engineer, PMC road department.

“We are redesigning and renovating the chowks. For utility purposes ducts have been made and stormwater line and drainage pipelines will be installed at each of the chowks. All the work related to the BRT project will be undertaken as we want to restart the BRT service on the route,” said Kulkarni.

Amita Mhaske, a nearby resident of Padmavati chowk, said, “Before the lockdown was implemented we use to daily pass-through this chowk and it definitely needed a renovation”

“The chowk is large, but there are no proper zebra crossing signs, traffic signals do not work many times and most importantly the public transport buses pass speedily. If now the PMC is redesigning it I am sure they must have considered all these things to make the route safer,” said Mhaske.”