Renowned Jammu advocate Bhupinder Slathia passes away at 70

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 19:28 IST

Senior advocate and former president of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Bhupinder Singh Slathia passed away after a brief illnees at PGIMER Chandigarh on Saturday morning.

The 70-year-old was known for voicing the region-centric issues and remained at the forefront of several pro-Jammu agitations.

Slathia is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. His will be cremated at Jogi Gate around 4pm here on Sunday.

Considered close to former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, he had been one of the prominent faces leading the 2008 Amarnath land row agitation in Jammu and at times had differed with Azad on issues pertaining to Jammu.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Azad expressed his heartfelt condolences on Slathia’s passing. “I am deeply saddened by the sad demise of Shri Slathia. A leading lawyer from Jammu, he was the Bar Council president for two terms. He was a vocal proponent for the development of Jammu region. In his demise, Jammu has lost a strong voice. He was actively involved in social service throughout his life,” said Azad.

National Conference also expressed deep grief over Slathia’s demise, describing it a great loss for Jammu region and the legal fraternity.

Senior National Conference leaders stated that Slathia was one of the most vocal legal practitioners who took keen interest in the issues pertaining to the Jammu region. “He was respected by his colleagues and his death has left a vacuum that would be hard to fill,” they said.

Congress, PDP, Apni Party and BJP also condoled the passing away of Slathia.