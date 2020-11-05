Reopening of Darbar Move: IGP Jammu reviews security

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:04 IST

Inspector general of police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh reviewed the law and order situation and security arrangements during a high-level meeting on Thursday. The meeting was called ahead of the reopening of Darbar Move offices in the winter capital for the next six months.

During the meeting, a presentation was given by SSP Jammu regarding arrangements being made around the civil secretariat and on Darbar Move reopening day security.

The IGP issued directions to officers concerned to ensure that elaborate security measures are in place in Jammu district, including the border areas, and that adequate security arrangement is made in and around the civil secretariat, Raj Bhawan, Chowks, junctions and other important areas in Jammu city.

He briefed the officers on different challenges in view of the ongoing strikes by PHE, contractual lecturer, teachers, and the privatisation of the power development department.

He asked the officers to stay alert to deal with any law and order situation and also to thwart “nefarious designs of anti-national elements and their mentors across the border.” The Darbar Move offices is to reopen in Jammu on November 9.