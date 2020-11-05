e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Reopening of Darbar Move: IGP Jammu reviews security

Reopening of Darbar Move: IGP Jammu reviews security

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Inspector general of police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh reviewed the law and order situation and security arrangements during a high-level meeting on Thursday. The meeting was called ahead of the reopening of Darbar Move offices in the winter capital for the next six months.

During the meeting, a presentation was given by SSP Jammu regarding arrangements being made around the civil secretariat and on Darbar Move reopening day security.

The IGP issued directions to officers concerned to ensure that elaborate security measures are in place in Jammu district, including the border areas, and that adequate security arrangement is made in and around the civil secretariat, Raj Bhawan, Chowks, junctions and other important areas in Jammu city.

He briefed the officers on different challenges in view of the ongoing strikes by PHE, contractual lecturer, teachers, and the privatisation of the power development department.

He asked the officers to stay alert to deal with any law and order situation and also to thwart “nefarious designs of anti-national elements and their mentors across the border.” The Darbar Move offices is to reopen in Jammu on November 9.

top news
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
Gen Naravane to call on PM Oli on Friday, as Nepal seeks to reinvigorate ties with India
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
At roundtable with global investors, PM Modi pitches atmanirbhar Bharat
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Trump says campaign will legally challenge ‘Biden claimed states’
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
MI vs DC Live: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
MI vs DC Live: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Donald Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In