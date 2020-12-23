Repealing laws not a solution, but govt ready for amendments: Hisar MP

cities

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hisar MP Brijendra Singh, whose father and former Union minister Birender Singh is openly supporting the farmers’ agitation, said that repealing the new agricultural laws is not a solution but amendments can be made.

Speaking over the phone, Brijendra Singh said the farmers are demanding a written assurance on the continuation of minimum support price (MSP) and agriculture produce market committee (APMC), and the Union government is ready for amendments.

“Repealing the laws is not a solution because farmers have not seen the impact of these laws yet, so they can’t say if it will be positive or negative. Home minister Amit Shah has clearly said the government is ready to propose amendments related to fee structure in notified APMCs and stricter provisions to safeguard farmers’ land rights,” he said.

Speaking about the MSP system, he said, “It is good for farmers having large landholdings. But for farmers owning four-to-five acres, it is difficult to save money even after selling crops on MSP. Our government will have to make a system so that farmers can sell their produce with value addition.”

On farmers’ demand to bring a law on the MSP, Brijendra Singh said it would be very difficult for the government to purchase all crops on MSP.

When asked to comment on his father’s decision to support the farmers, Brijendra said he shared his father’s viewpoint as both are farmers.

“My father has retired from electoral politics and he is doing what his soul and mind directs him,” he said.

Brijendra also slammed the khap bodies for their decision to socially boycott BJP-JJP leaders who are supporting the new farm laws. “We know about the vested interests of the persons issuing such orders. Khaps should only work for social change, they should not indulge in politics,” he added.