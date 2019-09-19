Repeat violator gets free helmet

cities

Noida: A repeat traffic rule-violator was given a free helmet when he went to the Noida traffic office in Sector 14A to pay his fines on Thursday. The violator was identified as Ankit Singh, a resident of Noida Sector 19. Traffic police said the man was issued three e-challans for riding a scooter without a helmet, in the space of a month. Kumar, however, said it was his sister who rides the scooter.

Singh, who works in a private firm, said that last week he received a message intimating him of fine on his cellphone. “I found that the fine was issued for riding a scooter without a helmet. I reached traffic department official to pay the ₹1,000 fine, and found that two fines for the same violation were pending against the scooter,” he said.

“My younger sister rides the scooter. We have a helmet, but it appears she sometimes puts the helmet in the boot while riding the two-wheeler,” he said.

Anil Kumar Jha, superintendent of police (traffic) Gautam Budh Nagar, checked the violations and asked Singh to pay a fine. “Wearing a helmet is good for riders as well as other commuters,” he said. Jha then asked police personnel to gift him a helmet and advised him to use it while riding the bike.

Noida police said that they have recorded 30% fall in the number of fines issued in first 15 days of this month in comparison to the corresponding period in August. The department issued 27,891 over the period, as compared to last month’s 39,668, issued in the first 15 days.

From January to August 2019, the Noida traffic police issued 5.43 lakh non-compoundable fines and ₹6.38 crore compoundable fines to violators. Non-compoundable fines are those that can be settled on the spot, while compoundable fines are those that need to be paid in court.

The traffic police said ambulances, firefighters and defence vehicles are exempt from speeding fines.

