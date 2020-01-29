Report issues to schools, not social media, cautions CBSE

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 22:48 IST

Having dealt with the fallout from a maelstrom of fake videos and messages on social media alleging paper leak two years ago, the Central Board Of Secondary Education( CBSE) has directed students appearing for board examinations to report any ambiguity in their question papers to their school, rather than going on social media sites such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

The move comes ahead of board examinations, which start from February 15. CBSE has instructed schools to encourage students to bring any problem they might face in the question papers to their institution’s notice. The problem will then be forwarded to the board, who will address it as per CBSE policy.

CBSE has also advised students to not believe in fake videos and messages regarding paper leaks and to refrain from forwarding the same. The board will also attempt to identify such videos and messages on social media platforms, lodge an FIR against the culprits and provide information about such links on the board’s website.

In 2018, a number of messages alleging paper leaks with photographs of previous-year question papers had been circulated on social media. This had taken place on the heals of a paper-leak incident.

‘Social media cannot solve students’ problems’

DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, principal JK Sidhu said, “As per instructions received from the board, students have been told that if they have a complaint, they should bring it to the notice of school authorities. Students have been advised against putting anything on social media as it will not solve their problems. If a large number of students come up with a complaint regarding the question paper or any out-of-syllabus questions then the school can write to the board.”

Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich said, “We have informed students about the directions of the board. They have been asked to inform their teachers if they face any doubts in the question paper.”