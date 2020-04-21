Reports of Covid-infected Chandigarh elderly woman’s kin awaited

cities

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 22:39 IST

A day after an 82-year-old woman from Sector 18, Chandigarh, tested positive for Covid-19, reports of her eight family members from Panchkula were awaited on Tuesday.

The woman was admitted to a private hospital in Panchkula after being sampled at the civil hospital. Meanwhile, no fresh case was reported and the district count stood at 18.

Also, the health teams carried out medical screening of other jamaat attendees at the quarantine facility in Mouli village in Raipur Rani after a 20-year-old man from Nava Nagar village in Pinjore tested positive on Monday.

He had attended a tablighi jamaat event in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, in March. Besides sanitisation, check-up of his close contacts and few other families of the village was also carried out by health teams. They have been advised to observe home quarantine.

Also, the district health department teams have initiated door-to-door survey of families in residential sectors and are preparing records of persons living in each house, including medical history of elderly people. Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said samples of 1,142 people have been taken of which, 18 turned out positive and 961 persons tested negative. He said reports of at least 134 samples are awaited. Nearly 130 people, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat events in different states, including Maharashtra and Rajasthan, have been quarantined at Nada Sahib gurdwara and Mouli village in Panchkula.

In another case, samples of an 80-year-old woman, resident of Sector 21, Panchkula, who died on Monday at the civil hospital, returned negative result on Tuesday. The woman who had trouble breathing was taken to the hospital on Sunday night. Later, she was shifted to the ICU after her condition deteriorated, but died during the treatment. Her samples were taken on being a suspected Covid-19 patient.