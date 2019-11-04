e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

RERA Act to be furtherstrengthened: UP chief

  Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:34 IST

Hindustantimes
         

HT Correspondent

letters@htlive.com

Chief of the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) Rajive Kumar on Monday asserted that the existing RERA Act would be furthered strengthened to give more power to the regulatory body.

“In this first national RERA conclave, a white paper has been prepared recommending some steps to make the existing RERA Act more powerful,” Kumar told media persons after the conclave.

Proposed recommendations also suggest powers to take punitive action against errant developers who violate the authority’s directives.

“Recommendations of the conclave will be forwarded to the Centre and the state government in the next fortnight for making the RERA Act more stringent,” said Kumar.

“The Supreme Court has stated that homebuyers could approach high court, RERA, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) or consumer forum to address their grievances. Home buyers are confused where to go. We are recommending synergy between all these forums to avoid confusion,” said Kumar.

“We are also planning to provide a common platform to home buyers to lodge a complaint,” said Kumar.

“At present RERA can question only developers, agents and homebuyers and no one else. We will request government to increase RERA’s ambit. For example if a bank stops loan to a home buyer abruptly, then RERA must have power to question bank authorities,” Kumar said.

He also stated that e-court module was ready and will be implemented soon.

The UP RERA chief also pointed that soon the authority will put in place a grading system to rate developers. “This step will be make the task easy for homebuyers to select developers. All this will be available at respective websites of RERA across the country,” Kumar revealed.

 

top news
RCEP trade deal a no-go, PM Modi says conscience doesn’t allow
RCEP trade deal a no-go, PM Modi says conscience doesn’t allow
No end to Maharashtra impasse as numbers don’t add up
No end to Maharashtra impasse as numbers don’t add up
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
India among most vulnerable to rising sea levels, says UN chief Guterres
India among most vulnerable to rising sea levels, says UN chief Guterres
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
MP man rapes daughter for over a year, shoots video to threaten younger ones
MP man rapes daughter for over a year, shoots video to threaten younger ones
Yuvraj Singh says ‘definite need’ for better national selectors
Yuvraj Singh says ‘definite need’ for better national selectors
Delhiites have their say on Odd-Even scheme & pollution menace
Delhiites have their say on Odd-Even scheme & pollution menace
trending topics
Odd Even RuleDelhiSourav GangulyPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh KhanPanipat Posters

don't miss

latest news

India News