RERA Act to be furtherstrengthened: UP chief

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 23:34 IST

HT Correspondent

Chief of the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) Rajive Kumar on Monday asserted that the existing RERA Act would be furthered strengthened to give more power to the regulatory body.

“In this first national RERA conclave, a white paper has been prepared recommending some steps to make the existing RERA Act more powerful,” Kumar told media persons after the conclave.

Proposed recommendations also suggest powers to take punitive action against errant developers who violate the authority’s directives.

“Recommendations of the conclave will be forwarded to the Centre and the state government in the next fortnight for making the RERA Act more stringent,” said Kumar.

“The Supreme Court has stated that homebuyers could approach high court, RERA, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) or consumer forum to address their grievances. Home buyers are confused where to go. We are recommending synergy between all these forums to avoid confusion,” said Kumar.

“We are also planning to provide a common platform to home buyers to lodge a complaint,” said Kumar.

“At present RERA can question only developers, agents and homebuyers and no one else. We will request government to increase RERA’s ambit. For example if a bank stops loan to a home buyer abruptly, then RERA must have power to question bank authorities,” Kumar said.

He also stated that e-court module was ready and will be implemented soon.

The UP RERA chief also pointed that soon the authority will put in place a grading system to rate developers. “This step will be make the task easy for homebuyers to select developers. All this will be available at respective websites of RERA across the country,” Kumar revealed.