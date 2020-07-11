e-paper
Research, media, humanities: ISC top scorers’ choice

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:40 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

Several high-scorers in ISC (Class 12) examinations, the results of which were declared on Friday afternoon, plan to take the unconventional route for their higher education.

Arnav Das, a student of Hiranandani Foundation School in Powai, who scored 98.75% and had appeared from the science stream, wants to take up research in physics. While Das has been selected by several international universities to pursue a graduate course in physics, he has already started living his research dream. “I am working with a few scientists in Columbia University on a physics research project. I got in touch with them via email and said I wished to work on the assignment,” said Das, who finally aims to become a scientist.

Shambhavi Lal, a student of Lilavatibai Podar School in Santacruz scored 99.75% in her ISC exams, from the humanities stream. She said she wanted to do her major in economics, but wants to join a liberal arts university for an undergraduate programme. “Pursuing ISC in humanities has made me realise that learning in future too has to be interactive. Taking up a liberal arts course would help me learn a lot of things at the same time,” she added.

Niharika Kudva from Sulochanadevi Singhania School in Thane scored 99.75% in humanities at ISC. She plans to make a career in the media. “I am interested in writing and photography and am going to take triple majors in communication, psychology and English at Christ college in Bangalore,” she added.

