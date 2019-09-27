Reserve one seat in district for woman candidate: Mayor

cities

Shiv Sena workers in Thane, on Thursday, demanded that women be given a ticket to contest the upcoming state assembly elections, which will be held on October 21.

Though women have 50% reservation in politics, only two women MLAs were elected from Thane district in the last elections, while Palghar had no woman MLA.

This was highlighted at an all-women party meet that was conducted based on Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray’s initiative ‘Pratham Ti’(she first), a concept that revolves around women’s independence and safety.

However, Sena has not had any woman MLA in Thane and Palghar for the past decade.

Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde demanded that of the six Assembly constituencies, at least one should be represented by a woman candidate.

She stressed that Sena should give the Owale-Majiwada and Thane City constituency to a woman candidate.

“There are many well-deserving women in the city and they have proved their potential several times. This election, the party should think positively and give tickets to women candidates,” Shinde said

“At least one constituency should be represented by a woman,” she added.

Thane district guardian minister Eknath Shinde said Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision on this.

Sena has a stronghold in Thane for the past decades. While the city has several women corporators, there are no women MLAs.

Recently, Sena conducted interviews of the candidates interested in contesting the Assembly polls from Owale-Majiwada, and Shinde was interviewed, as she is hopeful of getting a ticket.

Shinde was supported by many women corporators who claimed they want a woman to contest the polls.

Shiv Sena corporator Meenal Sankhye said, “Women have taken up important roles in the city’s political circle. They make equal efforts to ensure the party’s victory. These efforts should get recognition this year.”

The women party workers have also demanded that Shiv Sena fight from the Thane city constituency, which is with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the earlier elections, the constituency was with the Shiv Sena. However, BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar won it in the last election.

