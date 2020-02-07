Residents living in illegal homes have equal rights: CM

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 00:38 IST

The people residing in illegal homes have equal right to secure and safe houses like those living in legal homes, said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray while inaugurating the cluster development scheme in Kisannagar, Thane, on Thursday.

Thackeray laid the foundation stone for cluster development scheme in Kisannagar and e-inaugurated several developmental projects in the city.

The chief minister said, “Many buildings in Thane are illegal but who has stamped them illegal? The residents were merely used as vote banks all these years. There are families residing in these buildings and while their votes are legal, how are their homes illegal? They should be given equal right to safe and secure homes.”

He said he is fortunate to inaugurate such a huge project during his tenure. He said, “The buildings in these areas are congested with no space for people to move. There is no open space, grounds, roads or parking spaces in these settlements. Cluster will develop these areas like a township where all amenities will be made available to the people.”

He took a dig at the BJP saying that some people forget the promises they have made after they come to power.

“Irrespective of whether we are in power, we will never forget residents of this area. Eknath Shinde, urban development minister, is a resident of this area for decades. It is now that he has become a minister. Cluster is a massive project in the country and it requires guts to take up such a huge project,” said the chief minister.

He also allotted flats to project affected people and the physically challenged under the TMC’s housing schemes.

