Residents of 27 villages appeal to Shinde for separate civic body

Residents of 27 villages appeal to Shinde for separate civic body

cities Updated: Feb 14, 2020 01:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The residents of 27 villages will take their demand for a separate municipal corporation to Thane’s guardian minister Eknath Shinde on Friday.

Shinde has called a meeting of officers, political representatives and residents at the Mantralaya on Friday to discuss the separate municipal corporation demand.

The 27 villages were added to the KDMC in June 2015. On Wednesday night,the representatives of all party union (Sarvapakshiya Hakka Saurakshan Sangharsh Samiti) convened a meet at Pimpleshwar temple in Dombivli to discuss their plan. “We will go for the meeting. We have planned an awareness campaign, urging villagers to support the demand,” said Chandrakant Patil, representative of all-party union.

