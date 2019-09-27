Residents pick up pieces of their lives

cities

PUNE Today (on Friday) when my family members and I came to see our small room, nothing was left inside except the mud which was collected inside the house and damaged household items, said Draupadi Pandagale, a senior citizen, form Anna Bhau Sathe Nagar, whose house was washed in the flash floods in the city after heavy rains on Wednesday night.

Heavy rain on Wednesday night caused the Ambil odha (stream) and other smaller canals to overflow, inundating housing societies, roads and slums with water and claiming lives and mass destruction of property.

“Most of the things in the house are either damaged or lost due to the heavy flow of water. We are a family of five and will have to start all over again from scratch,” said Pandagale.

Another resident Vishnu Rama Aarne’s whose house is located near the Ambil odha (stream) and the wall of which collapsed on Wednesday, said, “There are just two walls remaining of our house. As the water level started rising we fled from our colony to save our lives and took shelter at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) schools.”

“Today (on Friday) when we came back to check our house, nothing is left. Just some household items were laying scattered between two walls,” said Aarne.

The condition of more than 1,000 small houses spread in various slums in Sahakarnagar is the same. On Friday residents in this area were busy in cleaning their houses, throwing the damaged material out and PMC garbage containers were overflowing with garbage.

Archana Patankar and her family who stays in State Bank Bungalow Colony no. 2 here said, “The flow of the water was so fast that it broke the entrance gate and wall of our bungalow. even our car was washed away which we later found in the backside of our bungalow.”

“From Thursday we are just cleaning the house and hope heavy rains do not start again,” she added.

