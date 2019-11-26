Respect Constitution like a religious book, governor tells students

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:53 IST

LUCKNOW UP governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday asked students to follow the Constitution and perform their duties as good citizens.

“Respect the Constitution like a religious book. By following it students become disciplined, which is the key to success,” said Anandiben at the 9th convocation of Bhatkhande Music Institute.

The day also saw various events to mark Constitution Day in the city.

“One should know about his/her fundamental rights and duties,” she emphasized.

The governor congratulated students for completing their course at the institute and called on them to work for preserving the art and culture of the country.

Also speaking on the occasion, Kathak danseuse Uma Sharma said, “Students should go for perfection rather than just going for performances on stage. In our days, my Guru allowed me to perform on stage after 15 years of rigorous training. But today, students want to perform on stage before getting perfection.”

Governor Anandiben Patel felicitated Priya Mishra who bagged the prestigious Rai Umanath Bali award, Leela Vamanrao Sadolikar Gold Medal and Dr Samar Bahadur Singh Gold Medal for standing first in MPA (classical singing).

Reshma won the Shrikrishna Narayan Ratjankar Silver Medal for standing second in the MPA (classical singing) course while Anant Kumar Prajapati won the Shrikrishna Narayan Ratjankar Silver Medal for MPA (tabla).

Radhika Srivastava bagged the Shrikrishna Narayan Ratjankar Bronze Medal in the classical singing category.

In BPA (kathak) Manisha bagged Putlibai and Shrikrishna Narayan Ratjankar Gold Medal while Shivam Shukla won Pandit Mohan Rao Kalyanpurkar and Saroja Vaidyanathan Gold Medals for standing first in MPA (kathak). It was after 20 years that a male student topped the MPA (kathak) course.

In all, 19 gold medals, eight silver medals, seven bronze medals and three PhDs were awarded to meritorious students by governor Anandiben Patel and Bhatkhande institute V-C Shruti Shadolikar Katkar.

Kathak danseuse Uma Sharma gave a brilliant performance on the occasion. Mubarak Khan was on tabla while Madhav Prasad sang ‘Maiyya mori main nahi makhan khayo…’ on which she performed.

Uma Sharma runs the Bharatiya Sangeet Sadan in Delhi. She is credited for reviving the old classical dance form of ‘Natwari Nritya’ or ‘Raslila’ form of dance prevalent in Mathura-Vrindavan belt.