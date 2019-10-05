e-paper
Retired Army man’s wife found murdered in Kithore, Meerut

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 55-year-old woman, wife of a retired Army man of Kithore area of Meerut district, was found murdered on Friday evening, said police. They said that an FIR against unknown assailants had been registered and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Alleging that the police were late in reaching the crime spot, some villagers claimed that the woman was raped before murder.

Replying to that, circle officer Alok Singh said, “We will know about these claims (of rape) once the post-mortem examination report is received. Preliminary investigation and the look of the crime spot suggests that the woman struggled a lot before being murdered. She also had some injuries on her body.”

Rojant Tyagi, station house officer, Kithore, said the victim used to go for walks near her family’s agricultural field. “On Friday evening, she went out as usual but didn’t return. It was then that her husband started searching for her. Some villagers and the couple’s sons also helped in the search. They finally found her body in a mango orchard in the village.”

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 17:20 IST

